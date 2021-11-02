Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

