Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

DT opened at $73.87 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.