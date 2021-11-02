Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

