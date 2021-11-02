Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.63.

INSP opened at $265.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.20. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $272.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -151.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.