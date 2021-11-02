Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 19.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

