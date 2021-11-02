ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 893,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. ITT has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

