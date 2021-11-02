Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Increases By 55.4%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTA opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.