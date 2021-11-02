Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $71,375,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

