Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 975.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

