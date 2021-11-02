Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $442.71

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.71 ($5.78) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.04). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 244.50 ($3.19), with a volume of 351,127 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAML shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 442.71. The company has a market capitalization of £430.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

