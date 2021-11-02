Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.00

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.79. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1,826 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

