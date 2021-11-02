Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.47

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.47 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 120.94 ($1.58). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 20,307 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,909.07).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

