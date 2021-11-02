French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.03

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.03 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.39). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.10 ($0.38), with a volume of 170,366 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £28.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.73.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.