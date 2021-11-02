SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUNS opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

