BioNTech (BNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioNTech stock opened at $274.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.54 and a 200 day moving average of $264.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -1.16. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.71.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

