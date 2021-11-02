IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAMGOLD stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

