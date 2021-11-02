SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

