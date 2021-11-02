Brokers Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a report released on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

KBR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in KBR by 6.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

