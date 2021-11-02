uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M raised its holdings in uniQure by 12.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth $3,305,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.