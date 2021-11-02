Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

AYX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.58.

Alteryx stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.21.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,540,625 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

