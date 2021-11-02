Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

