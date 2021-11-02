Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.59.

MA stock opened at $334.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.14. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,931 shares of company stock worth $86,043,811. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

