Brokers Issue Forecasts for LKQ Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LKQ. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. LKQ has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

