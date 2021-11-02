M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

