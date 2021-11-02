Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

