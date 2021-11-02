MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
MXL stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 139,810 shares valued at $7,117,661. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $8,421,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
