MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MXL stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 139,810 shares valued at $7,117,661. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $8,421,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

