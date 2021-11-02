TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.83.

Shares of TFII opened at C$132.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.39. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$59.33 and a 1 year high of C$148.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$597,065,062.11. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

