Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$209.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$212.00 to C$209.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark set a C$168.21 target price on Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$193.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$191.22.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC stock opened at C$164.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The stock has a market cap of C$29.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.