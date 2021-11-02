Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$18.80.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

