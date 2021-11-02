North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOA. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE:NOA opened at C$21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.56. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$10.17 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.