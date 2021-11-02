Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “OUTPERFORM” Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on YRI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.09.

TSE:YRI opened at C$4.89 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.82 and a twelve month high of C$7.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

