BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.76. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.