Athene (ATH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Athene to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATH opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $91.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

