Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDC. Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.23.

Shares of WDC opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 2,135.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 237.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

