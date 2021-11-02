The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

LEV has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $14.33 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 52.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.