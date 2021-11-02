M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after buying an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

