Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.23.
Shares of WDC stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.
In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
