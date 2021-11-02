Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.23.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

