Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.71.

ZM stock opened at $278.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $505.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.48 and a 200-day moving average of $325.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $31,530,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

