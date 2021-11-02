Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Rises By 57.1%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
