Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Rises By 57.1%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

