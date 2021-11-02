TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $45.51 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $40,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 270,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

