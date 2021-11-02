Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 57.7% in October

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.