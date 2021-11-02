China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $12.00. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 17,396 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

