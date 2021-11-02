China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $12.00. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 17,396 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

