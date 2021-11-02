The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.10

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.10 and traded as high as C$82.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$81.96, with a volume of 3,945,033 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$99.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9299994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

