FY2021 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Increased by Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $29.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $27.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $619.73 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.71 and a 200 day moving average of $582.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

