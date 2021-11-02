San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 302,435 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 14.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

