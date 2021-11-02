Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.28

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.55. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 49,022 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.