Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.28

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.55. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 49,022 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

