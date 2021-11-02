Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Repligen Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $304.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 170.10 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.00.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Repligen by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

