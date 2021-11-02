FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Range Resources stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

