FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreased by Analyst

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.50.

Shares of SPOT opened at $300.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.04. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

