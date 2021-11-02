Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €121.50 ($142.94).

SY1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €121.85 ($143.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.06. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.